Tempe considering public input on cost-saving transit system changes

Tempe officials say the city is exploring cost-saving transit changes and is asking residents for help in determining what areas of transit service are most important to them.

An online survey will be available until Sunday, Oct. 25.

TaiAnna Yee, a Tempe spokeswoman, said the study is a result of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, lower transit tax revenue and the increasing cost of existing service.

Two virtual public meetings held during September were recorded are available on tempe.gov/TransitChanges.

Public feedback, in conjunction with data and equity metrics, will play a critical role in developing a multi-year phased transit service reduction plan, according to a statement. Additional rounds of changes and public input are expected to take place in the coming years.

Tempe’s transit program is primarily funded through a half-cent sales tax passed in 1996, Yee reported. Over the last 24 years, Tempe has used the tax to build alternative transportation solutions that include 40 miles of multi-use paths, multiple streetscape projects and a transit network that serves the entire city.

At this time, it was noted, the tax revenues are used primarily to operate and maintain the existing system.

As the coronavirus pandemic continues to negatively impact the economy, officials say, Tempe has experienced a decline in tax revenue. That, coupled with increasing costs to operate and reduced fare revenues, is contributing to an imbalance in the transit fund.

Because the projected long-range forecast shows expenditures exceeding incoming revenue, staff has determined that the transit fund will need to implement cuts of approximately $9.5 million. In addition to cuts, Tempe is seeking to boost operational efficiencies and maximize existing revenue sources.

General public opinion suggests that safe and abundant transit service is essential for the region, adding that Tempe will strive to minimize service impacts and provide equitable transit service. For those lacking access to the internet, a hard copy of the meeting materials and the survey can mailed to any who request it by calling Tempe Neighborhood Services at 480-350-8234.