The effect of COVID-19 on Westchester Senior Living

Following a Maricopa County-wide trend of deaths from COVID-19 in nursing homes and long-term care facilities, a number of residents of Westchester Senior Living in South Tempe have succumbed to the coronavirus.

Wrangler News reached out to David Burch, spokesman for Volunteers of America, the non-profit parent organization of Westchester Senior Living, for comment following local news reports that 14 residents at the facility had died from COVID19, and received the following response:

“We have been notified that a number of residents and employees at Westchester Senior Living have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, also known as COVID-19.

“Our hearts go out to them and their families during this difficult time. We are notifying designated family members/caretakers as required by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.

“The health and safety of our residents, employees and community is our top priority. We are following strict CDC guidelines and recommended protocol to ensure the safety of our residents and staff. Out of privacy concerns for our residents, our employees and their families, we are unable to provide any additional information at this time.”

Westchester Senior Living has operated in Tempe for more than 40 years and offers adult day services, assisted living, memory care, home health services, independent living, respite care, rehabilitation and other services. Due to the pandemic, tours of the facility are on a virtual basis at this time.

Information: voaseniorliving.org