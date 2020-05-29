Chandler farmers market making a comeback

As local businesses begin picking up steam again following the pandemic-induced economic shutdown, one well-loved institution is making a comeback.

The Downtown Chandler Farmers Market returns to Dr. A.J. Chandler Park West Saturday, June 6, with new summer hours reflecting this season’s sunshine-packed days. The market will run from 7 a.m.-10:30 a.m. to help patrons beat the heat.

Safety precautions will be in effect in coordination with guidelines set by the Centers for Disease Control in response to COVID-19.

Grocery vendors are asked to stay home if they’ve recently been sick, wear gloves and masks; provide sanitizing or hand-washing stations for both their team and customers and use contactless payment methods. There will be no on-site cooking or sampling; all hot food must be in covered to-go containers. Vendors must place a table or bungees across the front of their sales table. Social distancing among vendors will be marked with chalk on the bricks.

Customers at the Farmers Market are asked to maintain a social distance of six feet and use cards rather than cash for payment method if possible. No pets are allowed and families are encouraged to send one representative instead of the entire clan. The use of gloves and masks is encouraged but not required. Prepared foods are to be taken off site and enjoyed elsewhere.

Craft vendors, picnic areas, toys and games will not be available at this time.

Among the featured vendors at the June 6 Chandler Farmers Market will be Black Orchard Farms, the Community Exchange Table, Bad Dog Salsa, AZ Queen Bee Honey, Dr. Hummus and Ginger Brick Bakery.

Information: downtownchandler.org/farmersmarket