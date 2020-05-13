Tempe reopening some park amenities; city-operated pools, fitness centers remain closed

The City of Tempe continues to plan for the safe reopening of city facilities, programs and park amenities. Effective today, May 13, Tempe Mayor Mark Mitchell issued a proclamation reopening all city tennis courts, pickleball courts, bike and skate parks and disc golf areas. The physical distancing guideline of 6 feet remains in place, and groups of 10 or more are not allowed.

During a May 12 press conference, Governor Doug Ducey announced that he would allow his Stay Home, Stay Healthy, Stay Connected to expire on May 15 and that the State of Arizona has entered Phase 1 of the White House’s Opening Up America Again guidelines. During that conference, Gov. Ducey also announced that pools and gyms can reopen effective today, May 13. At this time, all city-operated pools, gyms and facilities will remain closed until further notice. The governor’s order is not a mandate; cities have discretion about when to re-open. Tempe is making preparations to re-open pools and other facilities and will make those announcements in the coming days.

“Since the beginning of the pandemic, Tempe has put health and safety above all else to help protect our residents and staff,” said Mitchell. “That commitment will continue as we work to develop a reopening plan that works for Tempe residents, businesses and city staff.”

Park amenities that remain closed include playgrounds, splash play areas, exercise and fitness equipment, ramadas, picnic areas, basketball courts, volleyball courts and dog parks.

Park users must follow CDC guidelines which include these social distancing policies to keep themselves and others safe:

Maintain 6 feet of physical distance from others.

Do not gather in groups.

Go home if you are sick.

Cloth masks are recommended whenever possible.

Visit tempe.gov/coronavirus for updates.