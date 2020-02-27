Chamber honored for helping students achieve in workplace

The Chandler Chamber of Commerce has been honored by Chandler-Gilbert Community College as the 2020 Teal and Silver Business Partner of the Year.

The award was announced recently at a reception recognizing the contributions of community partners in the support of student success.

Chamber President and CEO Terri Kimble said the award pays tribute to the collaborative relationship maintained by the college and her organization.

“It is an honor to be recognized… education is crucial to our community, economic growth and future workforce. It is truly a pleasure to partner with this incredible higher education institution in our Community Foundations Scholarship program, internships and education advocacy,” said Kimble.

“I look forward to long-lasting success in our workforce development.” The first Teal and Silver awards ceremony was held in 2004 to honor individuals who positively impact the college by assisting with program or service improvements; supporting creative and innovative ideas; improving the quality of the college experience; supporting the delivery of experiential learning and instruction; providing resources or assisting with cost-saving measures and advocating for the college in the media, with elected officials and in the community.

The Chandler Chamber aims at promoting regional economic growth, advancing business-friendly public policies and supporting its members through programs, benefits and services. It represents over 1,500 businesses with more than 170,000 employees and is the third largest chamber in Arizona.

Information: Chandlerchamber.com.