Participants needed for fair housing survey, community input meeting

The City of Tempe is conducting an online survey and will hold a public meeting March 7 to address any forms of housing discrimination that may be occurring in the community.

Information collected from the survey will be used by the City to address barriers that residents face in finding and maintaining appropriate housing. All survey participants will remain anonymous.

To participate, visit https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/YCFFGZM. Responses must be received by March 31.

In addition to the survey, the City will also hold a community input meeting about impediments to fair housing 8-9:30 a.m. or 6-7:30 p.m. March 7 at the Tempe History Museum, 809 E. Southern Ave. The same information will be presented at both meetings, and food and childcare will be available.

For information about the City of Tempe’s housing services, visit: www.tempe.gov/housing.

Media contact: Susie Steckner at susie_steckner@tempe.gov or 480-734-5186.