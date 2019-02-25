1,000 new jobs forecast as financial services firm announces move to West Chandler

An estimated 1,000 new jobs are coming to West Chandler in the near future following an announcement by a leading financial services firm that it will create a permanent home in the Price Corridor.

Voya Financial, Inc. says it has secured a 151,359-square-foot facility at 1700 S. Price Road that will serve as its operational hub.

Once completed, more than 1,000 people will be employed, company officials say.

When that facility opens, Voya says it will cease operations at its 70,000-square-foot temporary site at 1401 S. 52nd St. at the Tech Center in Tempe, and those jobs will transfer to the new location.

A site will continue to operate in Scottsdale, where approximately 200 employees are based.

“Establishing a permanent hub in metro Phoenix will contribute to our continued growth and enable Voya to deliver greater value for our customers,” said Rodney O. Martin Jr., chairman and CEO.

“The city of Chandler provides us with everything that we need to build a successful operation—access to a skilled workforce and talent pipeline, a business-friendly environment, and many essential resources for future growth and success.” Voya, a leading financial services firm that helps people plan for retirement, will locate certain back-office and customer-support operations for its Retirement, Employee Benefits and Claim Administration groups, as well as human resources, at the West Chandler facility.

“Voya will be joining a number of leading- edge companies located on the Price Corridor that benefit from accessibility to a diverse and educated workforce and great amenities for employees,” said Chandler Mayor Kevin Hartke.

“Voya’s investment in the new Chandler facility is just the start of the impact they will have throughout the region. We’re grateful for the support of our partners, the Greater Phoenix Economic Council and the Arizona Commerce Authority, and we all look forward to working with Voya together as they continue to grow.”

Voya announced its plans to expand to the metro Phoenix area last November, at an event that included Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey and leaders from the Arizona Commerce Authority and Greater Phoenix Economic Council. It opened the temporary facility in Tempe last month.