Lakeshore Music drums up jazzy evening at TCA

After the excitement of the holidays has waned, sometimes life can grow a bit humdrum. An evening at Tempe Center for the Arts promises to jazz things up and solve this disquieting dilemma.

Joe LaBarbera and Dom Mojo, two of the highest-acclaimed drummers in the West, will perform Saturday, Jan. 19 at 7:30 p.m. in a two-hour jazz combo show in which they’ll be joined by two legendary Valley artists.

“There’s a lot more to this show than just drums on the lake,“ said Lakeshore Music founder, president and executive producer Woody Wilson. “First, we have Dom Moio and Joe LaBarbera, two of the most renowned and seasoned drummers in the West on the bandstand along with our TCA all-star rhythm section, pianist Mike Kocour and bassist Dwight Kilian.

The backdrop of Tempe Town Lake is sure to add a note of excitement. Tickets for the event are $37 each.

Tempe Center for the Arts is located at 700 W. Rio Salado Parkway in Tempe. Tickets: 602-679-0590 or visit lakeshoremusic.org.