Nevitt Elementary takes students on a journey to the future

Story & photo by Robyn Martinez

Nevitt Elementary students, staff, and parents were in for a big surprise Monday morning after winter break when they were welcomed into a brand new school building.

The building was greeted with happy cheers, and excited eyes scanning the building walls that display motivating phrases such as “You are the future…be remarkable!” and “Think like a proton, always be positive!”

“I’m really excited to have all of our students back to see the school as we’ve watched it grow into this beautiful building,” said Nevitt Elementary Principal Vernice Sharpe. “Our parents and students are thrilled that this school has been built in their community.”

For the previous ten months, Nevitt Elementary, a part of the Tempe Elementary School District, has been under construction. The two-story new building includes state-of-the-art classrooms, natural daylight and LED lighting throughout, more centralized parent and community gathering areas, and an outdoor learning area designed by Nevitt students.

Concord General Contractors integrated hands- on learning for students during the building

period through special construction-day events.

During that time, each student took turns rotating through various stations to learn about elements of construction like irrigation systems, pavers, and power tools that were used to build the new school.

Parent Coralima Guzman has a kindergartner currently attending Nevitt and she is excited that her son gets to attend the next five years in the new school building.

“Just the fact that he gets to grow with the school makes me feel wonderful,” said Guzman. “I wish they offered up to eighth-grade.”

The rebuild also includes a new administration and a learning commons building, where the school’s library and computer technology lab is held along with a new bus- and student- drop off area with longer queuing areas and more parking opportunities.

“I only see great things ahead,” said Sharpe. “Nevitt is such a fabulous place to be anyway, but with this brand new building I think we will have a brand new approach to everything that we do, especially providing the best learning opportunities.”

Nevitt Elementary will continue their rebuild into the second and third phase of construction with a completion date set for August 2019.

Nevitt Elementary is being rebuilt thanks to Tempe voters who authorized the 2016 Bond.