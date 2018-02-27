Marvel-ous! Black Panther as good as it gets

Dreamed up by Stan Lee and Jack Kirby, Black Panther was the first black superhero of any significance, debuting in Fantastic Four in 1966, and gradually taking over the pages of Marvel’s Jungle Action in the ’70s. He made his movie debut in 2016’s Captain America: Civil War, played, as he is here, by Chadwick Boseman.

The roll that Marvel movies have been on continues, and maybe reaches a high point, with this extravagant, stirring saga. The title character is T’Challa, a royal in Wakanda, a tiny, isolated African nation. He’s a rare (maybe singular?) specimen of both the Superman-Captain Marvel type of superhero, in that he has psuedo-scientifically and/or mystically bestowed superhuman powers, and the Doc Savage-Batman- James Bond school, in that he’s a rich kid with unlimited technological resources and official sanction.

Wakanda, you see, has a secret: to the outside world it looks like a bucolic third-world backwater, but the big mountains in its center are a projection masking a futuristic, technocratic civilization far in advance of the rest of the world. It’s powered by the deposits of an element called “vibranium” on which the country sits and which, along with training and traditional rituals, are also what give our hero his abilities.

The Wakandas keep their real nature secret to keep the vibranium from falling into the wrong hands, and to protect themselves and others from the corruption of interfering in other people’s affairs. They’re like Switzerland, or Star Trek’s Federation with its annoying “Prime Directive.”