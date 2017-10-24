News relating to the scheduled arrival of 1,000 jobs in one of South Tempe’s key business and industrial areas has been met with predictions of newly fueled economic and real estate growth both locally and nearby.

News relating to the scheduled arrival of 1,000 jobs in one of South Tempe’s key business and industrial areas has been met with predictions of newly fueled economic and real estate growth both locally and nearby.

Bank of the West, a subsidiary of BNP Paribas headquartered in San Francisco, announced that it is opening a major center at 1625 W. Fountainhead Parkway, which local officials say will expand the bank’s presence in the Valley, at the same time creating employment opportunities.

The bank plans to hire for what it describes as a wide range of positions, including those in the fields of accounting, worker’s compensation, employee relations, mortgage loan origination and client due-diligence, among others.

According to a spokeswoman, bank planners selected the Valley’s metro area due to its strong roots in real estate and financial services, robust pool of local talent and favorable business conditions.

John Thomason, a 20-plus-year veteran of Bank of the West, will lead the office. Thomason launched his career at the bank as a real estate lender and held a number of major roles in the bank’s real estate business. He also has served on the bank’s senior management committee for a decade.

Construction of the new facility is underway.

After a nationwide search for a new location, the merits of the Phoenix metro area were compelling for the Bank. “Tempe is a vibrant, centrally located community and we are thrilled to be a member of the local economy,” said Thomason.

Tempe Mayor Mark Mitchell said the city is delighted to have been selected for the new location.

“Bank of the West is an exciting and impactful addition to Tempe’s growing financial sector,” said Mitchell. “We are thrilled to welcome Bank of the West and its employees to Tempe – there is no doubt they will be a great value to our local economy.”

Bank of the West is a regional financial services company headquartered with $86.9 billion in assets as of June 30. Founded in 1874, it provides a range of personal, commercial, wealth management and international banking services through more than 600 branches and offices in 23 states and digital channels.