Tempe Community Action Agency Announces Sponsors for Upcoming Culinary Event

Tempe Community Action Agency is excited to announce the lineup of food and drink sponsors for Vicinity: Internationally Tempe, formerly known as First Crush.

TCAA’s newly updated food and drink fundraising festival is slated for 6:30 p.m. until 10:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 20 at the Arizona Heritage Center at Papago Park. Event organizers from the nonprofit that fosters dignity and self-reliance for Tempe citizens in need are refreshing the name and format of what was once known as First Crush, with the newly named Vicinity: Internationally Tempe. The event is now mainly focused on the city’s increasingly diverse culinary culture.

The list of 10 sponsors includes a varied group of Tempe mainstays and favorites from the surrounding areas, covering everything from Ethiopian food to barbecue, Indian cuisine to local beer. The vendors include: Bama BBQ, Cafe Lalibela, Casino Arizona, Crepe Bar, The Dhaba, Four Peaks Brewing Company, M. Culinary Concepts & Nibblers Catering, Snooze, an AM Eatery , and Sweetest Season Bakery Café.

Those looking to break bread at the city’s premier culinary event may purchase tickets for $100, which includes entertainment, food and drink samples and a digital download of the Vicinity cookbook. Others looking to support TCAA and its efforts may sign up to pre-order a digital version of the Vicinity cookbook, which tells the story of Tempe and its people through recipes from the community’s notable restaurants and leaders, available for purchase at www.vicinitytempe.com . To purchase tickets for Vicinity: Internationally Tempe, visit www.vicinitytempe.com .