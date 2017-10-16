Tempe Community Action Agency Announces Sponsors for Upcoming Culinary Event

Tempe Community Action Agency is excited to announce the lineup of food and drink sponsors for Vicinity: Internationally Tempe, formerly known as First Crush.
TCAA’s newly updated food and drink fundraising festival is slated for 6:30 p.m. until 10:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 20 at the Arizona Heritage Center at Papago Park. Event organizers from the nonprofit that fosters dignity and self-reliance for Tempe citizens in need are refreshing the name and format of what was once known as First Crush, with the newly named Vicinity: Internationally Tempe. The event is now mainly focused on the city’s increasingly diverse culinary culture.
The list of 10 sponsors includes a varied group of Tempe mainstays and favorites from the surrounding areas, covering everything from Ethiopian food to barbecue, Indian cuisine to local beer. The vendors include: Bama BBQ, Cafe Lalibela, Casino Arizona, Crepe Bar, The Dhaba, Four Peaks Brewing Company, M. Culinary Concepts & Nibblers Catering, Snooze, an AM Eatery , and Sweetest Season Bakery Café.
Those looking to break bread at the city’s premier culinary event may purchase tickets for $100, which includes entertainment, food and drink samples and a digital download of the Vicinity cookbook. Others looking to support TCAA and its efforts may sign up to pre-order a digital version of the Vicinity cookbook, which tells the story of Tempe and its people through recipes from the community’s notable restaurants and leaders, available for purchase at www.vicinitytempe.com. To purchase tickets for Vicinity: Internationally Tempe, visit www.vicinitytempe.com.
