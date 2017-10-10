Tempe wants you; City boards, commissions list openings for volunteer positions

Tempe residents who are passionate about their city or want to find a community-focused outlet for their professional expertise are being invited to consider volunteer service on a city of Tempe board or commission.

Vacancies exist on Tempe’s Board of Adjustment, Industrial Development Authority and Library Advisory Board, among others, according to Tempe spokeswoman Nikki Ripley.

Hundreds of community members currently serve on city boards, which advise the City Council on a variety of aspects of life in Tempe. Some of the groups require Tempe residency or experience in specialized fields, such as plumbing, engineering or architecture. Appointments are made by Mayor Mark Mitchell, with formal approval from the City Council.

“There are many ways residents can get involved, and serving on a board or commission is one of the most fulfilling volunteer jobs we have,” Mitchell said. “We could not do all of the great things we do in Tempe without these dedicated community members.”

The vacancies include:

The Board of Adjustment has three upcoming openings. Board members must reside in Tempe. They hear and decide variance applications, consider appeals of hearing officer decisions about variances and abatements, and more.

The Industrial Development Authority currently has one vacancy. Authority members serve six-year terms and must reside in Tempe. The group promotes industry and develops trade in the Tempe area; acquires, owns, constructs, leases, sells and disposes of all kinds of properties; and assists in the rehabilitation, expansion and development of businesses and industries, which promote and assure job opportunities and an improved standard of living and property in the city.

The Library Advisory Board has one current vacancy and three upcoming openings. Board members are Tempe residents who advise the City Council on policies relating to the Tempe Public Library and its materials.

A full list of vacancies is available at tempe.gov/getinvolved.

Applications are accepted year-round for all Boards and Commissions. For questions, call 480-350-4311.