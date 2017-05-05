It comes as no surprise that teenagers are in the high-risk category for accidents related to the use of alcohol. Brad Breckow, Tempe PD’s resource officer at Corona del Sol High School, has seen first hand the tragedy that result from teenagers driving while intoxicated. So have Nancy and Mark Clay, whose son Kale died as the result of a crash involving a drunken driver while serving with the U.S. Army at age 23. That was why Breckow and the Clays were early to among the first to sign up as speakers at a mock-crash assembly at Corona. The event drew a crowd of kids and an impressive turnout of first responders, all with the same mission in mind: To show close up the horror that results from drinking while driving. Said one student: ‘I don’t get very emotional, but (Mrs. Clay’s) story really got to me.’

— Wrangler News photo by Robert Garcia