Say goodbye to fines at Tempe Public Library

Patrons now can enjoy everything Tempe Public Library has to offer without ever worrying about late fines. The library has gone fine free.

Library users who do not return their materials within 14 days after the due date still will be charged the cost of a replacement copy, which is the current policy for unreturned items.

A person’s inability to pay a fine never should be an obstacle to getting information, according to Tempe Public Library deputy director Jessica Jupitus, because libraries are a hub for unlimited information in books, music, media and via computers.

“Tempe Public Library is committed to providing free and equitable access to resources for all residents and community members,” Jupitus said. “Our fine-free policy makes that access possible, ensuring that library materials are always available to those who need them most.”

Studies have shown that people in historically marginalized communities are disproportionately impacted by fines, despite being more reliant on library materials. Additionally, the COVID-19 pandemic created financial hardships for many people.

Over the past several years, libraries across the country have been evaluating their policies. Many adopted a similar fine-free policy, Jupitus says. Data shows that those libraries are more likely to see a higher number of materials returned, as well as an increase in library card holders. Libraries believe that these benefits far outweigh any revenue loss collected from library fines.

Hand-in-hand with the no-fine policy, Tempe Public Library increased its materials loan limit to 30 items, regardless of media type. This includes popular items like DVDs and CDs, which had previously been limited to 10 at a time.

More information: tempepubliclibrary.org .