National League of Cities taps several Tempe City Council members’ expertise for national panels

Tempe is well-represented on National League of Cities panels for 2022, the city announced.

- Advertisement -

Vice Mayor Randy Keating has been reappointed to the NLC Information Technology and Communications Federal Advocacy Committee, Councilmember Jennifer Adams will sit on the Community and Economic Development Committee, Councilmember Joel Navarro will chair the Public Safety and Crime Prevention Federal Advocacy Committee, and Councilmember Doreen Garlid is on the Human Development Federal Advocacy Committee.

All are one-year terms.

The National League of Cities works to strengthen local leadership, influence federal policy and drive innovative solutions. It represents more than 200 million people who live in America’s cities, towns and villages.

Keating has a strong background in IT. Beyond his career in the field, in 2020, he and partners launched an app to help businesses weather the pandemic, Open Tempe.

“Technology is vital to daily life,” Keating said. “I’m proud to be part of a group that can influence federal policies and help bring service to more people.”

The Information Technology and Communications committee is responsible for developing policy positions and leading NLC’s advocacy on issues involving broadband access and affordability, net neutrality, cable TV, phone services, spectrum issues, wireless facilities siting, smart cities and cybersecurity.

Most recently, the committee’s work has focused on defending against federal preemption of wireless facilities siting authority, closing the digital divide and broadband consumer protections for city residents.

Adams was a leader for the annexation and development of the first phase of the north county island. She continues to communicate with various partners to further the development of the County Island.

The Community and Economic Development Committee is responsible for developing policy positions and leading NLC’s advocacy on issues involving housing, community and economic development, land use, recreation and parks, historic preservation, and international competitiveness. In addition, the Committee leads efforts in support of federal grant programs that support these activities, including the Community Development Block Grant program.

“Preserving historic buildings, creating jobs and offering parks and recreation programs all depend on a community’s ability to use land effectively,” Adams said. “Serving on this vital national community could assist us in protecting and improving Tempe’s land use rights while helping other communities.”

Navarro, a firefighter and a 13-year member of Tempe City Council, has a longstanding and passionate commitment to reducing opioid addiction and finding ways to make Tempe a safer and healthier community.

“Community safety is a priority for any city or town,” Navarro said. “I am proud to lead this national effort to make our cities and towns safer, healthier and more prepared for crisis or natural disasters. It’s an honor to represent Tempe on this national scale.”

The Public Safety and Crime Prevention committee is responsible for developing policy positions on issues involving crime prevention, corrections, substance abuse, municipal fire policy, juvenile justice, disaster preparedness and relief, homeland security, domestic terrorism, court systems and gun control.

As a member of NLC’s Human Development committee, Garlid will play a role among a diverse group of local leaders in shaping NLC’s policy positions and advocating on behalf of America’s municipalities before Congress, with the administration and at home.

She will provide strategic direction and guidance for NLC’s federal advocacy agenda and policy priorities.

“Advocating for policies that will benefit Tempe residents as well as those who live in other cities and towns across the nation is an awesome responsibility,” Garlid said. “There are so many crucial issues, such as affordable housing, infrastructure needs and health care that we can influence. I’m proud to be part of important committee.”