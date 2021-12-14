ASU band Palomas releases Christmas single ‘Missing Mistletoe’ produced by Grammy-winner

- Advertisement -

Working with an industry legend to cut a Christmas single, appearing on Amazon Prime and meeting recording luminaries during a session in Los Angeles: It’s all been a bit humbling and intimidating for five guys from Arizona State University in the band Palomas.

The group released a Christmas single, “Missing Mistletoe,” through Spotify and iTunes on Friday, Dec. 3. The song was produced by Grammy-winning, multi-platinum producer Mikal Blue, who has worked with the likes of One Republic and Colbie Caillat.

“It was a bit intimidating to work with Mikal due to the acts he’s worked with previously,” said Joe Gonzalez, Palomas’ lead vocalist, “but it was incredible to see his creative process in action and we were in awe at how he can create a new section of music from a subsection of a main melody.

“We would love to work with him again.”

“Missing Mistletoe” was written by the band while its members were in high school.

Palomas spent three days in Los Angeles recording with Blue. During the stay, Palomas was featured on The Recording Artist, a series for Amazon Prime.

Describing the experience of recording with Blue “humbling,” band members also met major artists — including Toad the Wet Sprocket and Porno for Pyros — during the session.

Two years ago, when the group was known as Droogs, it was a finalist in Alice Cooper’s Proof is in the Pudding Competition. The band has gone through a few name changes.

Rebranded as Palomas, it performs around the Valley, where all five members grew up. In addition to Gonzalez, Palomas comprises Sam Otterson, co-lead vocals and guitar; Victor Sese, drums; Josh Browning, lead guitar, and Dane Hess, bass.

The band started with Gonzalez and Sese, who were grade-school friends and began playing together at age 11. The other three joined them while they all were in high school.

Though describing their sound is difficult for the band because it doesn’t fall into any specific genre, the members typically describe their music as highly energetic, alternative rock indie, psychedelic, garage and punk with occasional layers of jazz and blues.

For more about Palomas, including a schedule of Valley performances, go to the band’s Instagram page: instagram.com/palomaslive, go to facebook.com/Palomas.Live.