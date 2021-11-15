Rebuild of the McKemy Academy in Tempe, an International Baccalaureate school, unveiled

- Advertisement -

The wait is over.

The rebuild of McKemy Academy of International Studies in Tempe recently was unveiled in a virtual ribbon-cutting ceremony for students, parents, staff and community.

The rebuild was made possible by Tempe Elementary School District voters, who authorized a 2016 bond.

“Thanks to the deep generosity of our taxpayers, we are honored and thrilled that generations of McKemy students will be able to experience this innovative, creative and engaging learning environment,” said Dr. James Driscoll, Tempe Elementary School District superintendent. “McKemy Academy of International Studies will be a critical learning hub for the community where learning knows no boundaries.”

As an International Baccalaureate school, the academic focus centers on problem solving and project-based learning, and the new campus design celebrates the program with flexibility to grow. DLR Group’s design blurs the boundary of indoor and outdoor learning environments and promotes group collaboration and independent learning.

Each classroom area opens onto shaded outdoor space which extends the project-based learning possibilities. Locating the library central to the campus showcases it as both a physical and metaphorical core to the IB program and the campus.

The new cafeteria features a full stage appropriately sized for middle school students, including drapery, fixed rigging, lighting and a green room.

“DLR Group designed the new school buildings as single-story structures to allow them to fit seamlessly into the surrounding residential neighborhood context,” said Katrina Leach, DLR Group senior associate. “Students who walk and bike to campus are welcomed by a new entry that secures the campus and defines the academy’s identity as a specialized program.”

The rebuild, which includes two new buildings and renovations to three existing buildings, was funded through the voter-approved bond referendum in November 2016.

Concord General Contracting served as the construction manager at risk on the project.

“Concord is proud to team with DLR Group and Tempe Elementary School District to be a part of building a facility that represents one of the strongest Middle Years IB programs in Arizona,” said Grenee Celuch, Concord General Contracting CEO. “In a year where classroom learning took place both in person and virtually, our team worked hard to be able to carry out our contractors in the classroom learning throughout the year, learning about architectural design and construction and constantly ensuring students and staff saw construction progress during remote learning.”

Tempe Elementary has 23 elementary, middle, K-8, and specialty schools serving approximately 12,000 students. It has 16 Title I schools that offer support programs to families, such as free and reduced lunch, outstanding preschool opportunities, a specialty Montessori school, exceptional K-5 experiences in excelling schools and a plethora of learning environments for middle school students.

