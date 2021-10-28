Northbound SR 143 off I-10 near Sky Harbor Airport set to be narrowed to one lane Saturday

- Advertisement -

For any South Tempe or West Chandler residents planning to hustle to the airport this weekend, not so fast.

The Arizona Department of Transportation advises drivers to allow extra time and plan for possible delays during Saturday’s lane closure on State Route 143 off of Interstate 10 at the eastern end of Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport, in conjunction with the Interstate 10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project.

Northbound SR 143 will be narrowed to one lane from Broadway Road to University Drive from 3 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday during geotechnical investigation work.

ADOT advises drivers to slow down and use caution around construction personnel and equipment while work is underway.

Schedules are subject to change based on weather and other unforeseen factors.

For more information, call the Bilingual Project Hotline at 602-501-5505 or email Info@i10BroadwayCurve.com or visit the project website at i10BroadwayCurve.com .