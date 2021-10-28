ASU Homecoming festivities, noon football game bringing street closures to Tempe on Saturday

- Advertisement -

Updated 10/29/2021 at 11:40 a.m.

Homecoming at Arizona State brings back the alums to recall great times during their college days. It also brings street closures to support the festivities, foremost being the massive Homecoming Block Party.

As a result, on Saturday, Oct. 30, several downtown Tempe streets will be closed or restricted for the Party and football game against Washington State, which kicks off at 12 noon.

The ASU Homecoming Block Party and Parade are free and open to the public.

The Block Party is Saturday beginning at 9 a.m. It boasts a 14-acre footprint with more than 100 tents.

The Homecoming Parade, on University Drive from Forest Avenue to McAllister Avenue, begins at 9 a.m. Saturday and is among the Sun Devils’ biggest and longest-running traditions. Student organization floats, the ASU marching band, colleges, departments, community organizations and local celebrities are all part of this great tradition.

The list is lengthy of street closures and restrictions in downtown Tempe.

7 p.m. Friday to 3 p.m. Saturday:

University Drive will be closed in both directions between College and Veteran’s Way.

Tenth Street will be closed in both directions east of Mill Avenue.

Myrtle Avenue will be closed in both directions south of University Drive.

10 p.m. Friday to 3 p.m. Saturday:

McAllister Avenue will be closed in both directions between Apache Boulevard and University Drive.

University Drive will be closed in both directions between Mill Avenue and Rural Road.

Tenth Street will be closed in both directions east of Mill Avenue.

Myrtle Avenue will be closed in both directions south of University Drive.

Myrtle, Forest, College, McAllister avenues and Veterans Way will be closed in both directions at University Drive.

Lemon Street will be closed in both directions at McAllister Avenue.

2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Friday:

Veterans Way will be closed in both directions between Sixth Street and College Avenue.

Westbound Rio Salado Parkway will be closed at McClintock Drive.

11 a.m. Saturday until one hour after game ends:

Eastbound Rio Salado Parkway will be closed between Ash and Mill avenues.

Tenth Street closed in both directions at Mill Avenue (local traffic permitted).

Motorists heading eastbound on University Drive will be required to turn southbound onto Mill Avenue.

Right hand turns will be prohibited from westbound University Drive to northbound Mill Avenue.

Left hand turns will be prohibited from southbound Mill Avenue to eastbound University Drive.

From start of third quarter Saturday until one hour after game ends:

Southbound Scottsdale Road/Rural Road closed between Curry Road and Rio Salado Parkway

Eastbound Gilbert Drive closed between Scottsdale Road and College Avenue

Westbound Rio Salado Parkway closed between Karsten Golf Course and McClintock Drive

Westbound University Drive closed between Rural Road and McClintock Drive

Northbound Rural Road closed between Rio Salado Parkway and University Drive

Fifth, Sixth and Seventh streets closed in both directions between Forest and College avenues

College Avenue closed in both directions between Sixth Street and Veterans Way/Fifth Street

McAllister Drive closed in both directions between University Drive and Terrace Road

Westbound and eastbound SR202 off-ramps onto Scottsdale Road will be closed.

BUS DETOURS

7 p.m. Friday until end of service Saturday:

30 Eastbound: Regular route to University Dr./Mill Ave.; south on Mill Ave. to Apache Blvd.; east on Apache Blvd. to Rural Rd.; north on Rural Rd. to University Dr.; east on University Dr. to resume regular route.

30 Westbound: Regular route to University Dr./McClintock Dr.; south on McClintock Dr. to Apache Blvd.; west on Apache Blvd. to Mill Ave.; north on Mill Ave. to University Dr.; west on University Dr. to resume regular route.

48 Northbound: Regular route to Tempe Transportation Center; west on 5th St. to Mill Ave.; north on Mill Ave. to Rio Salado Pkwy.; east on Rio Salado Pkwy. to Packard Dr.; resume regular route.

48 Southbound: Regular route to McClintock Dr./Rio Salado Pkwy.; south on McClintock Dr. to Apache Blvd.; west on Apache Blvd. to Mill Ave.; north on Mill Ave. to 5th St.; east on 5th St. to Tempe Transportation Center; resume regular route.

62 Northbound: Regular route to Tempe Transportation Center; west on 5th St. to Mill Ave.; south on Mill Ave. to Apache Blvd.; east on Apache Blvd. to Rural Rd.; north on Rural Rd. to University Dr.; east on University Dr. to resume regular route.

62 Southbound: Regular route to University Dr./McClintock Dr.; south on McClintock Dr. to Apache Blvd.; west on Apache Blvd. to Mill Ave.; north on Mill Ave. to 5th St.; east on 5th St. to Tempe Transportation Center; resume regular route.

Mars Northbound: Regular route to Terrace Rd./Rural Rd.; south on Rural Rd. to Apache Blvd.; west on Apache Blvd. to Mill Ave.; north on Mill Ave. to 5th St.; east on 5th St. to Tempe Transportation Center

Mars Southbound: From Tempe Transportation Center – west on 5th St. to Mill Ave.; south on Mill Ave. to Apache Blvd.; east on Apache Blvd. to Rural Rd.; north on Rural Rd. to Terrace Rd.; east on Terrace Rd. to resume regular route.

Mercury Eastbound: Regular route to Mill Ave./University Dr.; south on Mill Ave. to Apache Blvd.; east on Apache Blvd. to Rural Rd.; north on Rural Rd. to Terrace Rd.; east on Terrace Rd. to resume regular route.

Mercury Westbound: Regular route to Terrace Rd./Rural Rd.; south on Rural Rd. to Apache Blvd.; west on Apache Blvd. to Mill Ave.; north on Mill Ave. to 5th St.; east on 5th St. to Tempe Transportation Center

Venus Forward: From Tempe Transportation Center – west on 5th St. to Mill Ave.; south on Mill Ave. to University Dr.; resume regular route.

Venus Back: Regular route to Mill Ave./University Dr.; north on Mill Ave. to 5th St.; east on 5th St. to Tempe Transportation Center.

From beginning of third quarter until approximately one hour after game ends:

72 Northbound: Regular route to Rural Rd./University Dr.; east on University Dr. to McClintock Dr.; north on McClintock Dr. to Curry Rd.; west on Curry Rd. to Rural Rd.; north on Rural Rd. to resume regular route.

72 Southbound: Regular route to Rural Rd./Curry Rd.; west on Curry Rd. to Mill Ave.; south on Mill Ave. to Rio Salado Pkwy.; east on Rio Salado Pkwy. to Rural Rd.; south on Rural Rd. to resume regular route.

Earth Westbound: Regular route to College Ave./Curry Rd.; west on Curry Rd. to Mill Ave.; south on Mill Ave. to Rio Salado Pkwy.; resume regular route.