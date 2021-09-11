Chandler Museum presents memorial to ‘Day that Changed World’ on 20th anniversary of attacks

- Advertisement -

To commemorate the 20th anniversary of the terrorist attacks against the U.S. on Sept. 11, 2001, the Chandler Museum presents a limited-time poster exhibition curated by the National September 11 Memorial Museum in New York.

The exhibition, “September 11, 2001: The Day That Changed the World,” is on display Sept. 11-Oct. 10 at the museum, 300 S. Chandler Village Drive. The Chandler Museum is open Sundays 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. and Tuesdays through Saturdays 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. There is no admission charge.

The September 11 attacks, often referred to as 9/11, were a series of four coordinated terrorist attacks with commandeered U.S. commercial jet aircraft by the militant Islamist terrorist group al-Qaeda against the U.S. on the morning of Tuesday, Sept. 11, 2001. Two of the jets leveled the two World Trade Center towers in New York. A third crashed into the Pentagon in Washington, D.C. A fourth, believed to be headed for the U.S. Capitol, was thwarted and crashed in rural Pennsylvania.

This educational exhibition recounts the events of the day through the personal stories of those who witnessed and survived the tragic events. Told across 14 posters, this exhibition includes archival photographs and images of artifacts from the permanent collection of the National September 11 Memorial Museum in New York City commemorating the attacks, which killed 2,977 people, and the 1993 World Trade Center bombing, which killed six.

This National September 11 Memorial Museum -curated exhibition reflects the core pillars of commemoration, education and inspiration in observance the 20th anniversary.

On view within the living room of the Price-McCullough House, visitors will have a more intimate space to remember and reflect. There is also a QR code linking to the National September 11 Memorial Museum ’s digital remembrance wall, which captures the stories and tributes of people around the country.

For more information: chandlermuseum.org.