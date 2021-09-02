Denise Hart named interim president, CEO of Tempe Chamber of Commerce

Denise Hart named interim president and CEO of Tempe Chamber of Commerce

Hart recently had assumed the role of vice president of marketing and programs with the Tempe Chamber after serving as president and CEO of Apache Junction Chamber of Commerce for two and a half years.

Hart brings decades of business experience to the role and has been immersed in the Tempe business community for years, having graduated from Tempe Leadership and being named the Tempe Chamber Business Woman of the Year in 2016.

“The Board of Directors was fortunate to have a seasoned professional like Denise on the team to step in,” said Raveen Arora, chairman of the Chamber’s Board of Directors. “Denise’s experience leading a chamber at the executive level, and the hard work and dedication she has displayed at the Chamber so far signaled to the board that Denise will allow for a seamless transition and continuity of business for the Chamber while we finalize the search for the permanent replacement.”

The move was made in the wake of the resignation of chamber leader Anne Gill this year.

Hart acknowledged the support and trust of the board to serve in this role and continue the work of the Chamber in connecting the city’s business community.

“Since joining the Chamber, I have seen firsthand how connected our members are and how critical it is to the Tempe economy that businesses have a coordinated voice acting on their behalf on critical advocacy issues,” Hart said.

The Tempe Chamber Board of Directors anticipates naming the new leader by the end of the year.