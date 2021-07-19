Noted lawyer, jurist selected as Chandler’s new city magistrate

Her first day on the job as Chandler’s new city magistrate required no get-acquainted stint for Alicia Skupin. Her familiarity with courtrooms and the law could be called legendary.

Prior to her two-year approval as Municipal Court chief magistrate by Chandler City Council, which became effective July 1, Skupin had built a long track record of jurisprudence success.

Working as a city court magistrate since October 2014 and, most recently, in the presiding role since last December, she also served more than two years as a judge pro tempore in the Municipal Courts of Mesa, Scottsdale and Surprise.

Skupin was a partner in Skupin Law Group as a contracted public defender, who represented clients charged with misdemeanor offenses in Municipal Courts.

She also worked for the Arizona Court of Appeals as a judicial law clerk for one year.

Skupin received a bachelor’s degree in English/Education and ultimately her law degree from Arizona State University.

She has been a member of the State Bar of Arizona in good standing since 2002.

During her career, Skupin has participated in the Commission on Minorities in the Judiciary, State Bar of Arizona Hispanic Bar Association, Arizona Magistrates Association and Arizona Attorneys for Criminal Justice.

She has been a faculty member and editor for the Judicial College of Arizona, which provides training to judicial officers in the Arizona court system.

She is fluent in English and Spanish.

Chandler Mayor Kevin Hartke lauded Skupin’s selection.

“(She) brings a wealth of judicial experience and true passion for Chandler,” Hartke said.

