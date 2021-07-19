New electric-vehicle charging stations now available at Tempe Public Library

With plenty to choose from at Tempe Public Library, visitors have no trouble finding something electrifying on the bookshelves.

Perhaps even more jolting, though, are the seven electric-vehicle charging stations outside at the library, and soon at other popular locations around the city, which nearly doubles Tempe’s previous inventory.

The charging stations are a partnership between the city and SRP.

With the help of SRP’s business EV charging rebate, officials say the city added the stations, which can charge city fleet vehicles as well as the general public’s electric cars.

It’s only the beginning, according to Tempe Mayor Corey Woods.

“Electric vehicles are a critical part of our clean-energy future and a key element in Tempe’s Climate Action Plan,” Woods said. “Tempe is committed to increasing the use of electric vehicles and will triple the number of public charging stations by 2025.”

The recent installations were made possible through an incentive rebate program from SRP of $1,500 per certain networked EV charging port, as part of Tempe’s goal to achieve community and municipal carbon neutrality. Incentives to commercial customers in SRP’s service territory across the Valley pay a portion of the $42,000 cost of the stations.

“We are thrilled Tempe was able to take advantage of . . . the rebate and successfully install EV charging stations accessible to the public,” said Brian Bednar, SRP senior strategic account manager for the utility’s Government Sector.

Those stations, made by ChargePoint, can be easily located by EV drivers using a ChargePoint app that maps out a nationwide charging network. People wishing to charge their vehicle at a station also use the app to pay for the electricity.

Key elements of the installations at the library include:

Three dual-port ChargePoint stations replace a single-port Blink EV charger in front of the building.

One single-port Blink EV charger near the entry-drive book drop was converted to a single-port ChargePoint EV station, making seven total charging ports available at the facility.

The charging stations have Level 2 charging ports, which deliver 208/240 volts of electricity to the car battery. Each hour of charge time will provide eight to 20 miles of driving range.

Completing the project brings the number of EV charging stations in Tempe to 28 for fleet and 10 for public charging. An additional eight fleet charging stations are planned for construction this fall.

____________________

Does your business serve Tempe or West Chandler? Wrangler News/wranglernews.com advertisements get results! To purchase a print or online ad, dial 480-966-0837. Got a story idea or news tip? Give us a call at 480-966-0837.