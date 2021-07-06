Lakeshore Music leaving TCA for new Ravenscroft Hall in north Scottsdale

Tempe is losing a longtime neighbor.

Lakeshore Music, which presented most of its first 12 seasons at Tempe Center for the Arts, is moving to north Scottsdale and the new Ravenscroft Hall, which debuts in October.

Lakeshore’s nine-concert jazz series, which opens Oct. 16 with National Endowment for the Arts Jazz Master and American Jazz Hall of Famer Kenny Barron and his trio, runs through May 2022. Tickets are available at lakeshoremusic.org.

“It’s an exciting new beginning for us in an area thirsting for cultural activity and live music,” said Lakeshore Music founder and president Woody Wilson, a longtime Tempe civic leader and the 2020 Don Carlos Humanitarian of the Year. “It has been a long and painful ordeal since February of 2020 when we were forced into shutdown by the COVID-19 pandemic, but, our dedicated sponsors and donors stayed with us. And as the saying goes, when one door shuts, another one opens. Our new door is the beautiful new Ravenscroft in Scottsdale.”

Ravenscroft, at 8445 E. Hartford Drive, is a 30,000-square-foot music venue and multi-use space. Its Ravenscroft Hall is an intimate 200-seat concert venue.

“We had 12 wonderful years of presenting the world’s most notable jazz artists at the Tempe Center for the Arts and virtually every member of our audience over the years was a friend, or became one,” Wilson said. “We leave a large piece of our hearts at the TCA, but as the music world begins to open back up, it’s time for a bold new beginning in a remarkable new venue that was designed by the same architects that built the TCA. It is a dream come true for me.

“It is only fitting we should open this incredible new building with one of world’s greatest jazz artists, Kenny Barron.”

Ravenscroft Hall features the renowned Meyer Constellation sound system. Fans will enjoy an optimal listening experience and perfect viewing from any seat in this contemporary performance space. Some performances will feature projected visuals, which accompany the music, creating a multi-sensory experience.

The venue includes the Jazzbird, a jazz lounge with a selection of fine wine and local craft beers. Starting Fridays in October, it will host music from local musicians.

“We’ve really stacked our lineup for our debut season at Ravenscroft,” Wilson said. “We are thrilled to get back to doing what we do best in this beautiful state-of-the-art performance space.”

Lakeshore was the first and the longest-running consistent presenter at TCA. It has a primarily Southeast Valley season-ticket base.

“We hope to build a new audience of live-jazz patrons in the North Valley,” Wilson said. “Our shows are not only great performances, but also social occasions where friends meet to catch up and share the experience of live jazz done well. It’s time to come back.”

____________________

2021-22 LAKESHORE MUSIC JAZZ CONCERT SERIES AT RAVENSCROFT HALL

Kenny Barron Trio: Saturday, Oct. 16, 7:30 p.m.

National Endowment for the Arts Jazz Master and American Jazz Hall of Fame pianist Barron, 77, has been nominated for nine Grammys and is considered among the most influential mainstream jazz lyrical pianists of his time.

Harold López-Nussa: Saturday, Oct. 30, 7:30 p.m.

This booking is a direct result of a cultural exchange created by Lakeshore’s sister entity, Cuba Rhythm and Views, which conducts U.S. government-sanctioned cultural tours of the island with an American artist and then presents a Cuban artist in the U.S.

Bob Sheppard Quartet: Saturday, Nov. 20, 7:30 p.m.

For more than four decades, saxophonist Sheppard played countless sessions with an astounding crop of A-list jazz giants, among them Herbie Hancock, Joni Mitchell, Steely Dan, James Taylor, Stevie Wonder and Natalie Cole — largely due to his improvisational and interpretive abilities.

Beth Lederman & Jazz Con Alma: Saturday, Dec. 18, 7:30 p.m.

Arizona native Lederman has been a mainstay on keyboards on the Phoenix jazz scene for more than 30 years, with her eclectic, sophisticated sound. She combines her love of Latin and Brazilian music with her classical roots and her creative exploration of jazz.

Bill Cunliffe Trio: Saturday, Jan. 15, 7:30 p.m.

Grammy-winning arranger Cunliffe, known for his innovative and swinging style with roots tracing to the Buddy Rich Big Band, won a Grammy for “West Side Story Medley” on the album “Resonance Big Band Plays Tribute to Oscar Peterson.”

The Tierney Sutton Band: Saturday, Feb. 19, 7:30 p.m.

The band has garnered nine Grammy nominations, including one for every album it released in the past 15 years, and was called on by legendary director Clint Eastwood to create the original score for his box-office film “Sully,” starring Tom Hanks.

Corey Christiansen Quartet: Saturday, March 19, 7:30 p.m.

Grammy-nominated Christiansen, recognized among the preeminent jazz guitarists in the world, is joined by internationally acclaimed jazz pianist Michael Kocour, director of jazz studies in the School of Music at Arizona State University.

Tamir Hendelman Trio: Saturday, April 16, 7:30 p.m.

Award-winning jazz pianist Hendelman, who has played with Barbara Streisand, Diana Krall, Gladys Knight, Natalie Cole and the Jeff Hamilton Trio before forming his own trio, explores standards, Brazilian music, blues and his Israeli roots.

Billy Childs Quartet: Saturday, May 21, 7:30 p.m.

Five-time Grammy winner Childs, among the most acclaimed jazz pianists/composers today, was influenced by Herbie Hancock, Keith Emerson and Chick Corea and credits classical composer Igor Stravinsky for influencing his love of composition.