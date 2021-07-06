International firm Bestway moving U.S. headquarters to south Chandler

Bestway, which manufactures inflatable above-ground pools, air mattresses, camping equipment and inflatable water-sports equipment, has purchased a building in south Chandler and plans to move its U.S. headquarters into it from Phoenix this fall.

“Bestway is excited to continue its fast-paced and innovative style of product development, marketing, sales and customer service from its new headquarters in Chandler,” company Chairman and CSO Pat Fumagalli said in a statement. “The Chandler area offers a large and growing workforce for our company to continue scaling and bring new products to the market.”

The building, at 3435 S. McQueen Road southeast of Queen Creek Road, is expected to employ approximately 150 within three years.

The move from its current headquarters south of Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport into the 129,680 square-foot newly constructed Chandler building will allow Bestway, which has had a presence in the Valley since 2010 and been selected among the top 100 companies to work for in Arizona, to expand its office space to 27,000 square feet and its showroom to 11,000 square feet, complementing a nearly 100,000-square-foot onsite warehouse.

The company workforce consists of more than 16,000 on every continent around the world.

“We are thrilled to welcome another corporate headquarters to Chandler and appreciate Bestway’s significant investment in our community,” Chandler Mayor Kevin Hartke said in a statement. “We continue to make the short-list for companies that value excellent freeway access, award-winning school choices, and a highly skilled workforce.”

Since its founding in 1994, Bestway has created an international presence in the inflatable and outdoor leisure sector. Its kayaks, paddleboards and small boats are sold in more than 100 countries as its workforce and product sales consistently have grown across the globe.

Approximately one in 50 people around the world purchase a Bestway product every year, according to the company.

Bestway says that it owns all of its product-development centers and manufacturing factories, ensuring top-notch products at affordable price points, and that it is committed to sustainable business practices that are environmentally friendly.