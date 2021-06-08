TUHSD to host COVID-19 vaccination opportunities for ages 12 and older

Tempe Union High School District plans to collaborate with Valley health-care partners to bring two COVID-19 vaccine points of dispensing to the Tempe and West Chandler areas starting June 22.

In conjunction with Albertsons pharmacies and Maricopa County Department of Public Health, TUHSD will host dispensing at Desert Vista High School, 16440 S. 32nd St. in Ahwatukee, and Tempe High School, 1730 S. Mill Ave. in Tempe.

The Pfizer vaccine will be available to children ages 12 and older as well as to any interested adults.

Registration link: kordinator.mhealthcoach.net . When registering, follow on‐screen instructions and choose a desired location from the drop‐down menu when prompted.

More information: tempeunion.org .

Tempe High School Gym dispensing availability

Tuesday, June 22, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.: Dose No. 1 appointments available.

Tuesday, July 13, 10 a.m.- 6 p.m.: Dose No. 2 appointments available and Dose No. 1 for those who missed June 22 availability.

Saturday, Aug. 7, 8 a.m.- 4 p.m.: Dose No. 2 appointments available for those who received Dose No. 1 in July at either location.

Desert Vista High School Cafeteria dispensing availability

Thursday, June 24, 10 a.m.- 6 p.m.: Dose No. 1 appointments available.

Thursday, July 15, 10 a.m.- 6 p.m.: Dose No. 2 appointments available.