A great story . . . and here’s the kicker: Friends raise funds for medical bills

Krysten Muir, a Marcos de Niza High grad, was the first female to score a point in an Arizona Interscholastic Association-sanctioned state-championship football game in 2015 — and again in 2016.

And then, Muir suffered a spinal-cord injury in a car accident that left her partially paralyzed.

Doctors couldn’t guarantee that she’d ever walk again, but Muir’s tenacity and hard work have led to encouraging results.

Muir’s mounting medical expenses drove former Arizona Cardinals kicker Alex Zendejas to organize “Kicks for Krysten,” a day camp for kickers (above) looking to up their game, at Marcos.

Participants donated to Muir’s gofundme campaign in lieu of paying an entrance fee.

Among well-wishers on hand were Krysten’s parents (below).