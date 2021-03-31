Chandler Northrop Grumman team picked to build key missile interceptor

CHANDLER NEWS BRIEFS

What’s up in Chandler? Northrop Grumman to build Next Generation Inceptor; Chandler Gives Week to aid struggling nonprofits; Grimaldi’s Pizzeria to raise funds for Child Abuse Prevention Month; United Food Bank fund raiser upcoming; Library Giving Day set April 7: It’s all right here in this installment of Chandler News Briefs!

____________________

Northrop Grumman Corporation, which is among Chandler’s top 10 employers with approximately 2,500 working at its 47-acre campus at 1575 S. Price Road, was awarded a contract by the Missile Defense Agency for the Next Generation Inceptor program.

The contract is for rapid development and flight test of an interceptor designed to defend the nation against the most complex, long-range threats.

Chandler Mayor Kevin Hartke expects the award to bring additional jobs to Chandler’s Price Corridor.

The Next Generation Inceptor program is an element of the Missile Defense Agency’s ground-based Midcourse Defense System, which is the primary U.S. missile-defense system used to defend the country from long-range, ballistic-missile attacks. Northrop Grumman and Raytheon Missiles & Defense provide interceptor booster, kill vehicle, ground systems, fire control and engagement coordination for the system.

“Supporting the Missile Defense Agency in protecting our homeland is something we’ve been doing in Arizona for nearly 20 years on the Ground Based Interceptor program,” said Rich Straka, vice president of Northrop Grumman launch vehicles. “We are proud to continue serving our nation as we build the Next Generation Inceptor, bringing many new jobs, as well as career growth opportunities for our current employees and ensuring Arizona remains a vital contributor to our nation’s defense.”

In late 2019, Northrop Grumman moved into a new 633,000-square-foot campus with state-of the-art technology along the Price Corridor.

City celebrates second annual Chandler Gives Week

As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, more people than ever are reaching out for assistance. Nonprofits, especially, are feeling the impact. Donations are needed to continue serving Chandler individuals, families, youth and seniors.

The city is is addressing the need by partnering with For Our City-Chandler to celebrate Chandler Gives Week, April 5-10. Those who can give are asked to consider donating to For Our City-Chandler online at bit.ly/FOCdonation .

Any donation amount is welcomed and appreciated. Donations will be shared with all For Our City-Chandler partners, starting with those facing the most-immediate needs.

For Our City-Chandler nonprofits include: About Care, AZCEND, Boys and Girls Clubs of the East Valley, Chandler Care Center, Chandler Gilbert Arc, Dsquared Homes for the Homeless, East Valley Jewish Community Center, FANS Across America, Friends of the Chandler Public Library, ICAN, Matthew’s Crossing, Neighbors Who Care, Recreation and Recreation and Athletics for Individuals with Disabilities, Resurrection Street Ministries, Salvation Army and the YMCA.

Donations also may be made directly to any Chandler-based nonprofit. To donate to a For Our City-Chandler affiliate, visit forourcitychandler.org/giving-tuesday.

Grimaldi’s Raises Funds for Child Abuse Prevention Month

April is National Child Abuse Prevention Month and with child-abuse incidents rising due to the impacts of the pandemic, raising awareness to this issue is more important than ever. In fact, calls to the Childhelp National Child Abuse Hotline increased in double digits throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, with recent months peaking 43% higher than average.

Locally owned and operated, Grimaldi’s Pizzeria, will raise funds at its 41 locations in Arizona and across the country for Childhelp, which is among the nation’s leading non-profits dedicated to prevention, intervention, treatment and community outreach related to child abuse.

Grimaldi’s Chandler shop, 7131 W. Ray Road, Suite 23, in The Shoppes at Casa Paloma, is among seven in Arizona.

Grimaldi’s will offer bounce back cards April 1-30 to match guests’ donations for Childhelp in increments of $5, up to a maximum $25 per visit.

More information: grimaldispizzeria.com .

Over Easy, Hickman’s Family Farms partner to benefit United Food Bank

Southeast Valley “EGG-centric” organizations Over Easy and Hickman’s Family Farms are teaming to raise funds and eggs for United Food Bank.

Throughout April, diners at any of the nine Over Easy Arizona locations, including one in Chandler at 140 N. Arizona Ave., Suite 104, may ask the server how to make a donation to United Food Bank. When a patron makes a donation, Over Easy will match it dollar for dollar. For each donation, Hickman’s will deliver one-dozen eggs to United Food Bank.

For example, if a patron donates a dollar, United Food Bank will receive $2 and a dozen eggs.

United Food Bank has provided hunger relief to people in the Southeast Valley since 1983. As a Feeding America member food bank, it collects, acquires, stores and distributes food to about 165 partner agencies and programs serving more than 345,000 households annually in five counties in Arizona.

More information: UnitedFoodBank.org .

Library hoping for donations on Library Giving Day, April 7

Chandler Public Library is celebrating Library Giving Day on Wednesday, April 7, with a theme of “Great Stories Start Here.”

During National Library Week, April 4-10, the library will be sharing stories on social media from a variety of perspectives that demonstrate the role that Chandler Public Library plays in the community and the importance of supporting libraries.

The Friends of Chandler Public Library seeks donations during Library Giving Day and throughout the week at chandlerlibrary.org/friends or through For Our City-Chandler.

More information: Rori Minor at 480-782-4329 or rori.minor@chandleraz.gov.

____________________

Does your business serve South Tempe or West Chandler? Wrangler News/wranglernews.com advertisements get results! To purchase a print or online ad, dial 480-966-0837. Got a story idea or news tip? Give us a call at 480-966-0837.