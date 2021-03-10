Josh Wright acting city manager while Chandler conducts a national search

Josh Wright, who has been Chandler assistant city manager for four years, has been named acting city manager by Chandler City Council in the wake of Marsha Reed’s retirement.

“This is a critical leadership position and Josh offers the skills and professional experience to work with the City Council and the city’s executive-management team to continue delivering outstanding services for Chandler residents and businesses,” Chandler Mayor Kevin Hartke said. “I congratulate Marsha on her retirement and thank her for the years of excellent service she has given our community.”

Wright joined Chandler in 2017 as assistant city manager to provide administrative oversight and guidance for city departments and divisions and to fulfill the policies and goals of the City Council and city manager. Prior to that, he served as town manager of Wickenburg for five years and worked five years at the town of Marana as an assistant to the town manager and director of strategic initiatives.

While Wright will fill the post on an interim basis, the Chandler City Council is working with the city’s Human Resource Division and an executive search firm to conduct a national recruitment process for the city manager position.

The city manager oversees the day-to-day operations of the City of Chandler and implements policies adopted by the City Council. It is one of four positions appointed by the City Council, the others being city attorney, city clerk and presiding magistrate.

Reed served as Chandler’s city manager since April 2016 and she worked as an assistant city manager for three years prior to that appointment. Her retirement marks the conclusion to her 38-year career in public service with eight years in Chandler and a combined 30 years in Texas.