Downtown Chandler to celebrate Small Business Saturday on Nov. 28

More than 50 locally-owned businesses in Downtown Chandler will be featured during Small Business Saturday on Nov. 28, sponsored by Downtown Chandler Community Partnership.

DCCP invites the public to the festivities, which include live music from pianist Grady Soine and harpist Jocelyn Obermeyer 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. under the colonnades.

Visitors can grab a bite to eat at the unique restaurants and holiday shop at retailers, such as Blue Planet Outdoors, Saba’s Western Wear, Shoe Thrill and Sibley’s West: the Chandler & Arizona Gift Shop.

Entries will be available in-store for the chance to win a $50 gift card (one winner) or a $25 gift card (two winners) to Chandler Center for the Arts. Some exclusions and details apply.

“Now, more than ever, the small businesses in Downtown Chandler need the support of the community,” said Mary Murphy-Bessler, DCCP executive director. “From authentic western boots and trendy shoes, to unique clothing and gifts, you’ll be getting something special and putting your dollars back into this wonderful community.”

“Sugarland,” a new interactive display of holiday decorations at Dr. A.J. Chandler Park West, debuts Saturday, Nov. 28, and runs through Sunday, Jan. 3. Among the decorations is a candy sleigh, fruit roll-up slide, and life-size cup of hot chocolate with marshmallows.

Downtown Chandler Community Partnership is a 501(c) 6 not-for-profit corporation, whose mission is to mobilize leadership and resources to advance the development of Downtown Chandler as a regional destination for shopping, dining, living, culture and the arts.

More information: downtownchandler.org/small-business-saturday.