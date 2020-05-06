Tempe kids show gratitude via Art Center’s ‘Thank You, Heroes’ postings

In the midst of this pandemic and all the changes it has caused, heroes are emerging. Some are familiar faces—healthcare workers, first responders, teachers. Some are newly christened heroes, like delivery drivers, grocery store employees, farmers and city workers who provide critical serv- ices every single day.

Tempe wants to show its gratitude.

That’s how Thank You, Heroes came into being. It’s an easy and fun way for kids and family members, using the timeless art of coloring, to show their appreciation for frontline champions.

The goal is for these heroes to be flooded with thanks as they drive down their streets or check their social feeds.

Here’s how to take part:

Download and print a coloring page at bit.ly/TCAOnlineArt

Color or draw your own frontline hero.

Take a picture and tag your art- work on social media with #ThankYouHeroes and #TempeCenter ForTheArts so that we can all see it!

Post your art in your window or somewhere in your yard for your he- roes to see.

It’s going to take time to get better. It’s also going to take patience, kind- ness and a lot of creativity. But with the help of these heroes, we will get through it.

For more free virtual arts experiences, hands-on activities, videos and tours, visit tempecenterforthearts.com and click on the “Tempe at Home” page.