Tempe Diablos to honor educators in May 4 livestream event

The Tempe Diablos will recognize outstanding educators serving the Tempe community Monday, May 4 during the 31st annual Excellence in Education ceremony. Each year, the event highlights teachers, leaders and administrators with a variety of honors including awards for Teacher of the Year, High Impact and Rising Star. The awardees work for the Tempe Elementary, Kyrene and Tempe Union school districts.

Given the social implications of COVID-19, the Tempe Diablos will host the event virtually via livestream, which all community members are encouraged to watch and support these heroes of education in Tempe.

“The Diablos are highly committed to enhancing youth education in Tempe school districts and educators are our most vital partners in doing so,” said Brad Cox, event chair. “While this year’s ceremony will be much different from those in the past, we are still devoted to making sure that these incredible leaders receive the recognition they deserve.”

The livEstream event takes place 7-10 p.m. Monday, May 4 at : Facebook.com/events/168440881049607/

Founded during the 1960s, the Tempe Diablos is a group of community leaders who volunteer their time, money and resources to help improve Tempe neighborhoods.

Information: TempeDiablos.org.