This is truly local journalism. You can help us keep it that way.

By Don Kirkland

For the many of you who have phoned, emailed, visited our offices or stopped to talk with us when we’re out covering stories to tell us how important a role Wrangler News plays in your daily lives, we want to keep you informed about how we’re staying afloat in these challenging times.

First, let us make it clear that we’re here to stay.

After 30 years of producing a local journal of honest, informative neighborhood happenings, we think it’s critical to keep this kind of small, hometown newspaper going strong for you and those who follow in future generations.

Also, because we’re a recognized part of this community and want to continue to be, we believe it’s possible to do so if you’ll join us in keeping that commitment.

Here are some ways you can help:

If you know of stories that people would like to read in our pages, let us know by phone, email or letter. Or even by dropping by our offices when it’s okay to lift the veil of social isolation.

The people we’re interested in writing about— your neighbors and ours—remain another big reason we’re here.

What are your friends, family or the folks on your block doing to help others? Who’s the owner of the restaurant/retail store/service organization who continues to function by creatively addressing today’s heretofore unimagined challenges?

Let us know about them.

Additionally, if you believe as we do in the value that community newspapers bring to communities such as ours, we hope you’ll encourage your neighborhood business owners to join those who already support us with their advertising dollars.

In other words, tell them that businesses receive more when they advertise in Wrangler News than just new or better-informed customers. They share the benefit that comes from a partnership where journalists can tell the real stories about a company—its owners, its employees, its goals and how it plans to return to a successful, prosperous tomorrow.

These are some of things you can do to help us sustain our own future and those of the ventures that form the vibrant foundations of our city.

Finally, we want you to be aware of what we already are doing to ensure that we remain able to provide you with real, trusted local journalism.

You may see fewer pages in each issue. You may notice a slight change in the paper that our printer uses. And, of course, you’ll see significant advancement of our online/social media initiatives, due to analytics that show our impressive growth in that medium.

Our long-term goal is to continue to provide you with an informative, entertaining window into this community, whether in a format preferred by readers who enjoy our print edition or those who already are engaged in the move to digital content.

However you choose to help, thank you for your support.