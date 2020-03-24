Senior living org initiates ‘2 for 1’ support plan for local business, volunteers

During this time of uncertainty, many businesses and people are suffering financially and emotionally due to the precautions taken in light of COVID-19. That’s why Westchester Senior Living, an organization associated with Volunteers Of America, is beginning their “2 for 1 Feel Good Initiative” to support local businesses and healthcare volunteers.

Westchester, like other senior care centers around the country, is not allowing visitors or permitting tours of its facility as the nation continues to battle the COVID-19 pandemic. As has been widely reported, health care workers are on the front lines, many of them putting in extra hours and facing the real danger of contracting the virus.

Now, Westchester has come up with a creative way for the community to support its staff as well as local businesses. The organization invites residents of Tempe and West Chandler to consider donating gastronomic delights such as coffee, baked goods, sandwiches, salads, and to-go meals from local establishments to our senior living and care communities.

A Facebook post from Westchester reads, “Your thoughtfulness and generosity not only uplifts the spirits of those working around the clock during the pandemic, you’re also helping local businesses survive.”

Donors/restaurants are asked to contact site directly to coordinate delivery: 480-831-8660

Information: http://www.voaseniorliving.org/communities/westchester-senior-living/