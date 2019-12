From the slopes of Snowbowl where Santa escaped his ASU final exams, to the streets of Downtown Chandler where local friends gathered for a pub crawl, here are the best Christmas photos this season. From your friends at Wrangler News, we wish you a very Merry Christmas, and happy New Year.

Snowboarding Santas at AZ Snowbowl

Photos by Lorenzo Rios and Jerome Iannone for Wrangler News

Downtown Community Partnership’s Sippin’ Santas

Wrangler News photos by Billy Hardiman