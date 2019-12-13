Safeway $1,500 grants target schools

By Diana Whittle

Money is always a welcome gift, especially as the holidays approach. School districts also take delight at an infusion of cash—particularly when it comes with no strings attached.

Four Kyrene schools, as well as two local high schools, received $1,500 each in grants to spend as they choose, thanks to the Safeway Foundation, said Nancy Keane, director of public affairs and government relations for Albertsons Safeway.

Receiving the stipends were Kyrene Middle School, Kyrene de los Niños, Kyrene del Norte and CI Waggoner—along with Corona del Sol and Marcos de Niza high schools in the Tempe Union High School District.

Albertsons Safeway has supported Kyrene schools in the past with donations of gift cards, products and grants. However, this is the largest Safeway Foundation grant given to Kyrene schools.

The schools were selected, explained Keane, because they are in close proximity to the Safeway store at McClintock Drive and Elliott Road in Tempe.

“Recently that Safeway location was remodeled,” said Keane. “To help celebrate this beautiful, newly remodeled store, we held a ribbon cutting event and invited nearby schools to apply for grants.

“Both Corona del Sol High School and Marcos de Niza High School, along with four schools in the Kyrene district, submitted applications and all received a $1,500 grants…”

Programs that benefit local schools are one of the priorities of the Safeway Foundation, which gave $44 million last year to better the lives of people in our neighborhoods, says Keane.

“We take pride in ensuring that the vast majority of the funds we raise stay in local communities and reflects what is important to our customers and employees.”

While Keane isn’t certain how the funds will be used at the Chandler and Tempe schools, she knows from experience that the schools’ staff really value having the discretion to determine how to spend the grant money.

“Each school district is very different in their needs,” said Keane, “but, we’re certain that the money will be well spent.”