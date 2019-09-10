Healing Field tribute again memorializes the tragic events of Sept. 11, 2001

Tempe Beach Park has once again transformed into a tribute to those who perished in the Sept. 11, 2001 terror attacks.

The Exchange Club of Tempe, along with support from the city of Tempe, will present the Healing Field tribute on Wednesday, Sept. 11 as well as other events leading up to it.

Volunteers dedicate thousands of hours each year to carrying out the tribute, from those who coordinate and promote the events to the workers who physically assemble the nearly 3,000 flags.

All ceremonies are open to the public and free to attend.

Tuesday, Sept. 10, 6:30-8:30 p.m.

– Freedom Concert featuring patriotic songs in the park.

Wednesday, Sept. 11, 5:46 a.m.

– Tribute ceremony:— Presentation of colors, music, prayer and the reading of the names of the first responders who gave their lives that day.

Wednesday, Sept. 11, 7 p.m. – Candlelight vigil, prayer and keynote speaker, Tempe Officers Association President Robert Ferraro.

Volunteers are still needed on Sept. 12 to take down the flags.

Info: tempehealingfield.org

To volunteer: DougRoyse@kw.com