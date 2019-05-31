Next Sunday’s brunch crawl is “bacon” us crazy

Summer is heating up, with Downtown Chandler’s You’re Bacon Me Crazy Brunch Crawl promising some tasty fun from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, June 9. Participants will enjoy a tempting small bite and drink for $7 at each featured location, which include:

Murphy’s Law — Champagne and a small skillet of corned beef with bell peppers, onions, potatoes and green cabbage hash topped with a fried egg.

SanTan Brewery — The mini New Mexican Skillet (choice of meat, hash browns, mixed cheese, roasted poblanos, onions, one fried egg and chipotle asado sauce. Includes a 5-ounce pour of any beer.

West Alley BBQ — Biscuits and gravy with either a Bacon Bloody Mary or Mimosa.

Bourbon Jacks — Signature bloody mary with a skewered breakfast sandwich (egg, cheddar cheese, green chili and bacon).

The Local Chandler — Homemade cinnamon sugar doughnut holes and an Opera Prima Mimosa. (Plus, free bingo)

Crust — One slice of pizza (cheese or breakfast style) and a 5-ounce Raspberry Moscow Mule

Las Palmas Cantina — One taco with a small side of chips, salsa, guacamole, and a mimosa.

FLIX Brewhouse — One Flix Egg & Bacon taco served with hatch chile queso and salsa, plus a (There Will Be) Bloody Mary.

Tickets are available online through June 8. Information: natasha@downtownchandler.org.