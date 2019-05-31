Next Sunday’s brunch crawl is “bacon” us crazy

By
Nicholas Johnsen
-
0
13
young girl enjoying bacon and eggs
Truly, love at first bite!

Summer is heating up, with Downtown Chandler’s You’re Bacon Me Crazy Brunch Crawl promising some tasty fun from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, June 9. Participants will enjoy a tempting small bite and drink for $7 at each featured location, which include:

Murphy’s LawChampagne and a small skillet of corned beef with bell peppers, onions, potatoes and green cabbage hash topped with a fried egg.

SanTan BreweryThe mini New Mexican Skillet (choice of meat, hash browns, mixed cheese, roasted poblanos, onions, one fried egg and chipotle asado sauce. Includes a 5-ounce pour of any beer.

West Alley BBQBiscuits and gravy with either a Bacon Bloody Mary or Mimosa.

Bourbon JacksSignature bloody mary with a skewered breakfast sandwich (egg, cheddar cheese, green chili and bacon).

The Local ChandlerHomemade cinnamon sugar doughnut holes and an Opera Prima Mimosa. (Plus, free bingo)

Crust — One slice of pizza (cheese or breakfast style) and a 5-ounce Raspberry Moscow Mule

Las Palmas CantinaOne taco with a small side of chips, salsa, guacamole, and a mimosa.

FLIX BrewhouseOne Flix Egg & Bacon taco served with hatch chile queso and salsa, plus a (There Will Be) Bloody Mary.

Tickets are available online through June 8. Information: natasha@downtownchandler.org.

 

