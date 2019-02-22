Tempe PlayDay: Rescheduled for March 24th

Post Date: 02/21/2019 10:21 AM

Tempe’s annual PlayDay, scheduled for this Saturday, Feb. 23, will not take place due to heavy rain that is expected over the next few days. Many PlayDay activities would be impacted by rainy weather or wet ground. After evaluating those potential impacts, city staff decided to move PlayDay to Sunday, March 24, from Noon to 4 p.m.