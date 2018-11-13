Volunteers needed for Four Peaks anniversary, donations to Tempe Sister Cities

We need your help pouring beer next Friday at the Four Peaks Anniversary Party!

Click here to sign up to volunteer!

Available Shifts:

Friday November 16, 2:45pm 7:15pm

Friday November 16, 6:45pm-11:15pm

The Details:

The Four Peaks 21st Anniversary Party

3-11 p.m. Friday, Nov. 16

Phoenix Rising Stadium

Four Peaks turns 21 this year, and we’re celebrating as any 21-year-old should: With tasty food, killer music and outstanding beer.

Party attendees will experience performances from locally beloved and internationally renowned musical acts. First up: Whiskey’s Quicker, featuring guitar work by Dan Bickley, sports analyst for The Arizona Republic and host of “The Dan Bickley Show with Vince Marotta” on Arizona Sports 98.7 FM. Local soon-to-be-superstars Katastro will take the stage next. The concert will culminate with a performance by The All-American Rejects, international rock stars known for hits “Move Along,” “Dirty Little Secret,” “Gives you Hell” and more.

To coincide with this momentous occasion, we’ll also be unveiling a bold refresh of our packaging. Anniversary party attendees will be the first to experience the new look for beloved brews like Kilt Lifter, Hop Knot, Peach Ale, and Pitchfork Pale Ale. These beers—and many, many others—will be available on draft and in cans throughout the event for just $5. Food will be available for purchase from some of the Valley’s favorite food trucks and restaurants, including Chula Seafood & Frite Street Fries, Spinato’s, The Maine Lobster Lady, Hummus Express, Petrini’s on the Go, and Denmark Foods. The celebration will culminate in a fireworks display.

The entire 21-and-over event will take place inside the Phoenix Rising FC Soccer Complex, located at 751 N. McClintock Drive in Scottsdale. Tickets to the party are just $10, and there’s a bonus: Since it’s our 21st birthday, anyone who has also turned 21 this year (with a valid ID that proves it) will get in free. A portion of proceeds from the event will go toward Four Peaks’ longtime charitable partner, Tempe Sister Cities, to help them continue their mission of improving international goodwill and cultural understanding.

We hope to see you all there! As always, thank you for being a great part of Tempe Sister Cities!