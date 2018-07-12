Tempe Mayor Mitchell appointed as leader among U.S. Mayors

Mayor Mark Mitchell has been appointed to the Advisory Board of the U.S. Conference of Mayors (USCM) and has convened his first meeting as Chair of the USCM Mayors and Metro Universities Task Force.

Both activities took place at the USCM’s 86th Annual Meeting in June. Mayor Mitchell was appointed to the Advisory Committee by the USCM Nominating Committee, a group of mayors from across the country, and he will serve on the committee with six other mayors from cities large and small.

Mitchell is proud to bring the Tempe perspective to this diverse group of mayors. USCM President and Columbia, South Carolina, Mayor Stephen K. Benjamin appointed Mitchell to lead the Mayors and Metro Universities Task Force.

Previously, Mitchell had served as a Vice Chair on the task force.

“The ideas, issues and solutions we examine through the U.S. Conference of Mayors always yield insights that I bring home to benefit Tempe,” Mitchell said.

