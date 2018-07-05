Hurry! Ghost Ranch hoping to scare up employees at job fair thru July 7

A new South Tempe steakhouse slated to open later this summer at the northeast corner of Warner and Rural roads is hoping to recruit 50 employees to serve as line cooks, prep cooks, servers, bartenders, host/hostesses and supervisors.

A job fair will be held at the nearby Tempe Public Market Cafe 9 a.m.-11 a.m. and 1 p.m.-4 p.m. Thursday, July 5.

More interviews will be held 9 a.m.-12 p.m. and 2 p.m.-5 p.m. Friday, July 6; and 9 a.m.-12 p.m. plus 2 p.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, July 7.

The new restaurant is the latest project from brothers and business partners Aaron and Dave Chamberlin, who earlier this year opened Tempe Public Market Café in the same plaza.

Ghost Ranch will serve Southwestern fare such as steaks, ranch beans and taco platters.

Those aiming to be a part of the team should bring a resume and come prepared for multiple interviews.

Ideal candidates will have previous restaurant experience as well as a clear understanding of what it means to provide exceptional and consistent service.

Strong ties to the culinary and/or South Tempe community are a plus. Tempe Public Market Café is located at 8749 S. Rural Road.

Information: ghostranchaz.com