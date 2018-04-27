Former Tempe Mayor, U.S. Congressman Harry Mitchell named to Lost Our Home board

Saying he understands the need to further the goals of caring for his community’s neediest families and their cherished pets, Harry Mitchell, former mayor, congressman, mayor and Tempe icon, will be joining Lost Our Home Pet Rescue’s capital campaign to purchase and renovate the organization’s existing Tempe building.

In his role as honorary chair of the Community Gifts Committee of LOH’s Home At Last fundraising campaign, Mitchell will help the organization generate dollars needed to increase the number of animals it is able to care for, at the same time giving a helping hand to more families who need it the most.

“As Tempe’s only non-kill shelter, it’s imperative that the community band together to ensure they are able to continue their mission of providing compassionate services to pets and people in crisis,” Mitchell said.

“Most people understand that our pets are members of our family. It’s heart-breaking to think that some are forced to give up their furry family member because of monetary or situational difficulties. “That’s where Lost Our Home steps in and helps. They are truly saving families by keeping cherished pets safe and healthy during these times of crisis.”

Having adopted several pets with his wife Maryanne over the years, Mitchell says he understands the bond formed between a family and it’s pet. He first learned of the group when it moved to Tempe, and quickly jumped on board upon learning it was starting the community portion of its capital campaign.

“It’s so important to have a public, community driven fundraising campaign to help further this organization’s goals of providing services to our families and their pets,” said Mitchell.

“What most people don’t know about this group is the help they give to domestic violence victims looking to flee abuse. They don’t know about the help they give to families being evicted from their homes. These are the folks facing heart-breaking decisions, and Lost Our Home offers the temporary bridge needed to help them keep their pets safe during these hard times,” Mitchell said.

The group’s capital campaign has a goal of raising $1.75 million to purchase and renovate the existing building leadership portion of their campaign has already raised an astounding $1.6 million. The Community Gifts portion of their campaign will focus on engaging community involvement in raising the necessary funding to complete their much-needed renovation project.

Said Gina Page, Chairman of the Board of LOH:

“Who better to chair the Community Gifts portion of our campaign than Mr. Tempe himself. He has spent his entire public life helping better our community in an extraordinary number of ways. We are honored to be bringing him aboard, and look forward to working with him to protect our community’s neediest families.”

Every contribution to the Home At Last campaign will help further the goal of increasing services to more families and pets in need. Recognition bricks and opportunities start at $250.

For information contact Katie Jensen at (602) 445-7392 or katie@lostourhome.org.