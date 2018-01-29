Library hosting series on dementia

Dementia is a word people tend to cringe over, often for fear of the aggressive disease and its spiraling symptoms.

The city of Tempe has its sights on helping people overcome this resistance with the knowledge of power, by hosting a free educational series at the Tempe Public Library on the second Wednesday of each month. Dementia Friendly Tempe will present this monthly series to raise community awareness of memory loss conditions and help families access available resources.

Classes are free but registration is required. These classes are not appropriate for the person with dementia. Classes will be held at the Tempe Public Library from 1-2:30 p.m.

Information/registration: 602-839-6850 or email BAIFCS@bannerhealth.com.

Kyrene spelling bee winners

Congratulations to all of the students who participated in the Kyrene School District Spelling Bee held on Wednesday, January 17, 2018. All 25 Kyrene schools sent

representatives to compete. The top 6 spellers will head to the Maricopa County Regional Bee to compete on February 24, 2018.

Lyndell Tanner (5th grade student at Kyrene del Cielo Elementary) became our District Champion this year. Tanner, along with 2nd place winner, Säde Sepp (5th grade student at Kyrene de las Lomas Elementary) competed for several rounds, but ultimately Tanner correctly spelled “adder” as the championship word.

1st place: Lyndell Tanner (5th grade), Kyrene del Cielo;

2nd place: Säde Sepp (5th grade), Kyrene de las Lomas;

3rd place: Joseph Gunderson-Jones (5th grade), C.I.

Waggoner Elementary orange;

4th place: Ben Amtsfield (5th grade), Kyrene de los

Cerritos Leadership Academy; 5th place: Landon Plumb

(5th grade), Kyrene Monte Vista red; and 6th place:

Snigdha Edwin (6th grade), Kyrene Traditional Academy.

Petersen House fundraiser planned March 3

A Saturday, March 3, vintage antique sale at Edna Vihel Arts Center and Tempe History Museum will serve as a fundraiser for the Niels Petersen House Museum.

The landmark home is on the National Register of Historic Places and has received the Governor’s Award for Historic Preservation. The antique sale is being held in conjunction with the Arizona State Questers-Hayden Ferry Chapter. Early-bird entrance from 7-8 a.m. is $5. Admission from 8 a.m. through 4 p.m. is $3 per person. Vihel Center is at 3340 S. Rural Road, Tempe. Tempe History Museum is at 809 E. Southern Ave.

Chandler asst. fire chief to attend institute

A national affiliation of fire department executives has brought one of Chandler’s own into its ranks. Chandler Fire, Health & Medical Department Assistant Chief Val Gale has been accepted into the Fire Service Executive Development Institute.

The organization, affiliated with the International Association of Fire Chiefs, offers a year-long leadership development program to provide new and aspiring chiefs with the tools they need to have successful and productive tenures. Gale competed with new fire chiefs and chief officers from across the country to become a member of the 2018 cohort program.

Work underway on Kiwanis splash playground

Work has started on a $1.7 million splash playground being built near the north soccer field at Tempe’s Kiwanis Park. All park amenities, with the exception of the ramadas in the surrounding area, which will be closed, will remain open during construction.

The new area is expected to open sometime this summer. The Tempe City Council approved design and construction of the playground last year in February. It will become Tempe’s only large water park amenity, according to a city spokeswoman.

Other, smaller splash pads are located throughout Tempe, and admission is free to all. According to a news release, city staff evaluated Tempe’s community parks to determine the best location for the splash playground based on the amenities currently available.

Criteria for a location included existing parking availability and access to utilities, water and electrical, as well as proximity to existing restrooms and American Disabilities Act-accessibility. Several residents took part in a public involvement process over the last several months, leading to the final design concept, officials said.