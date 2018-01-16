Diablos seeking top teachers to honor

Looking for the perfect way to recognize an extraordinary Kyrene, Tempe Elementary or Tempe Union educator or staff member who exudes teaching excellence? The ideal opportunity has arrived once again, provided you act by Friday, Jan. 26.

Members of the longtime Tempe Diablos service organization are seeking nominees for their 29th annual Excellence in Education awards. The awards recognize educators who inspire youth and the community alike. Nominations should be submitted at www.tempediablos.info/nominations.html

Aquatics certification program in Chandler

For those in need of an employment opportunity should seek out the city of Chandler aquatics program. The aquatics facility is currently seeking part-time candidates for the 2018 season. Register now for the lifeguard certification course prior to applying. There is also a course available, Lifeguard Prep Academy, that is designed to assist with the required skills to take the Lifeguard certification course. To apply for the position or to register for the courses available online, go to chandleraz.gov

New chef at Tempe Mission Palms

Tempe Mission Palms Hotel has appointed John du Toit as its new chef. Du Toit will lead the hotel’s culinary operations and oversee its restaurants, banquets and in-room dining.

Eric Sather, general manager, said he also will develop new dining concepts, as well as add his signature touch to the menus at Tempe’s only full service hotel.

Du Toit ho ned his culinary skills in some of the world’s renowned establishments, including Hilton Hawaiian Village Waikiki Beach Resort, the Hilton Los Angeles/Universal City, Hong Kong Hilton, the London NYC Hotel, Indigo Bistro, Wrigley Mansion, and Arizona Biltmore, a Waldorf Astoria Resort.

Petersen House fundraiser planned March 3

A Saturday, March 3, vintage antique sale at Edna Vihel Arts Center and Tempe History Museum will serve as a fundraiser for the Niels Petersen House Museum.

The landmark home is on the National Register of Historic Places and has received the Governor’s Award for Historic Preservation. The antique sale is being held in conjunction with the Arizona State Questers-Hayden Ferry Chapter. Early-bird entrance from 7-8 a.m. is $5. Admission from 8 a.m. through 4 p.m. is $3 per person.

Vihel Center is at 3340 S. Rural Road, Tempe. Tempe History Museum is at 809 E. Southern Ave.