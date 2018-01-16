Area Harkins will be among hosts of Feb. 11-25 Jewish filmfest

Harkins Tempe Marketplace will be among theaters featuring the 22nd annual Greater Phoenix Jewish Film Festival, running Feb. 11-25, 2018, across the Valley.

The event promises the largest slate of independent films in history, including the Arizona

premiere of a film following the ragtag team of professional Jewish American athletes playing in the 2017 World Baseball Classic.

Coinciding with Cactus League Spring Training, Heading Home: The Tale of Team Israel documents Team Israel’s surprising run during the international baseball tournament held in South Korea.

In a David-versus-Goliath ballpark story, the team—comprised of current and former Jewish Major League Baseball players representing a small country with only one professional baseball field— bested powerhouse teams from South Korea, Chinese Taipei, the Netherlands and Cuba before bowing out of the tournament.

Bonus MVPs of the festival include fascinating documentary subjects, including Hollywood classic film star and secret scientist Hedy Lamarr (Bombshell: The Hedy Lamarr Story); Rat Pack member and surprise Jewish convert Sammy Davis Jr. (Sammy Davis Jr.: I’ve Gotta Be Me); and violin virtuoso Itzhak Perlman (Itzhak).

Twenty-one feature-length films and five short films hailing from 11 different countries make this year’s festival the biggest and most diverse one in its history. It features a rich assortment of independent Jewish cinema that travels from the baseball stadiums of South Korea to the sound stages of Hollywood; from a conservative Israeli town to orchestra pits across the world; and from the segregated towns in South Africa to the Coney Island boardwalk.

“The scope and quality of our film slate keeps growing bigger and better,” said GPJFF Co-Executive Director Jerry Mittelman. “I’m excited we can continue presenting films reflective of the rich and diverse Jewish people, culture, and faith to an even great number of people than prior years. The Greater Phoenix Jewish Film Festival stands as a point of pride for the Jewish Community and as a point of understanding, awareness and acceptance for the community at large.”

Guest speakers conduct question-and-answer sessions with audiences following many screenings.

Information: 602-753-9366 or www.gpjff.org Ticket prices are $11 for adults ($13 at the door); $7 for active military (ID required) and students (ID required, 25 years and under); and $150 Festival Pass.