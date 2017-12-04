Freeway Chevrolet joins statewide bowling classic to benefit area kids

Freeway Chevrolet is reminding area residents to mark their calendars for the fourth annual Strikes For Kids AZ Bowling Classic, presented by AZ Priority Care, coming to Tempe on May 15.

Strikes For Kids is a national nonprofit that partners with 125 NFL and NBA players. Proceeds from the event will benefit The Strikes For Kids Backpack Giveaway Program.

The newly launched program was established in July and has rapidly grown over the last couple of months.

“Over the course of 14 bowling events in 14 states, we provided almost 2,000 backpacks filled with school supplies to children in need. Strikes For Kids provided 125 backpacks to the kids at the United Way for our third annual

bowling classic that took place in July,” founder Joseph Allen said.

The event, hosted by Cardinals standout Haason Reddick, will be taking place at Main Event Entertainment Center in Tempe.

Information: 559-241-4412. To register: www.strikesforkidsaz.com.