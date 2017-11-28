City of Tempe sponsors community art event

The Estate La Colina Neighborhood Association hosted an “Arts in the Park” event on November 18 at Estrada Park, the neighborhood park that sits on the west side of McClintock Drive, just north of Warner Road.

By Kody Acevedo

Sponsored by the city of Tempe, the music and art festival began at 1 p.m. with the Café Stringz trio composed of fiddle, guitar and bass along with some vocals. The Mill Avenue Singers, a division of Tempe Community Chorus, performed at 2:15 p.m. The Chandler Children’s Choir ensemble took the stage at 3 p.m. followed by The Sugar Thieves at 4 p.m.

For the kids, there was a free craft activity near the playground equipment where they made art from recyclables.

The fitness-minded—or those who like to give exercise a whirl—enjoyed yoga, Pound exercise, Tai Chi and Jazzercise on the basketball court.

Attendees also had the opportunity to satisfy their appetites with local eats from Word of Mouth Grill, AZ PopCycle, along with a variety of food trucks.