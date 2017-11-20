Ostrich Festival to celebrates 3 decades of fun, food, activities for entire family

Chandler Chamber officials have announced the organiation’s annual Ostrich Festival will celebrate 30 years

March 9-11 at Tumbleweed Park in Chandler.

The event, which drew over 87,000 attendees in 2017 and is organized by the chamber and Steve LeVine Entertainment & Public Relations, is known as one of the premier festivals in the Southwest.

The event features live ostrich races and ostrich-themed activities, national and regional entertainment, carnival midway, spectacular food, upscale arts and crafts and other offerings.

“We are so proud to be celebrating 30 years of the Chandler Chamber Ostrich Festival,” said Terri Kimble, the chamber’s president and CEO.

In honor of the festival’s 30th anniversary, the chamber is unveiling a new logo designed to commemorate 30

years of bringing the community together for days filled with family-friendly fun and quality entertainment.

The festivities will kick off the weekend prior to the three-day festival with the annual Mayor’s 5K and Fun Run, Ostrich Festival parade and Public Safety Day on Saturday, March 3.

Information: OstrichFestival.com.

